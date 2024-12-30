Minister Al-Mashaan: Tenders' Agency Stipulations Promote Transparency
12/30/2024 5:09:54 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, announced Monday implementing stipulations of Central Agency for Public Tenders circular (8) for the year 2024, to promote observation, transparency and enhance work at government construction projects.
Dr. Al-Mashaan explained in a press briefing that the Ministry urged all contractually obligated companies to implement modern attendance system in all sites of government projects to expedite pace of achievement.
She stated that this would contribute to work efficiency and quality, affirming that the Ministry will provide all support and facilitations to the companies to ensure successful implementation and accomplishment of sought after results. (end)
