Minister Al-Mashaan: Tenders' Agency Stipulations Promote Transparency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, announced Monday implementing stipulations of Central Agency for Public Tenders circular (8) for the year 2024, to promote observation, transparency and enhance work at projects.

Dr. Al-Mashaan explained in a press briefing that the urged all contractually obligated companies to implement modern attendance system in all sites of government projects to expedite pace of achievement.

She stated that this would contribute to work efficiency and quality, affirming that the Ministry will provide all support and facilitations to the companies to ensure successful implementation and accomplishment of sought after results. (end)

msa















MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109041310