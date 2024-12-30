AEE Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty In J&K's Doda
Date
12/30/2024 5:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Authorities have ordered the suspension of an assistant executive engineer for gross negligence in clearing snow-blocked rural roads in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.
The deputy commissioner of Doda has ordered the suspension of the assistant executive engineer (AEE), citing suboptimal performance and negligence in clearing snow-blocked rural roads in the district, they said.
The suspension follows reports of dereliction of duty by the AEE during the crucial winter period.
An inquiry revealed that the AEE left his station without prior authorization and failed to resume his duties despite repeated directives, the officials said last night.
This absence caused delays in road clearance, creating difficulties for the residents in accessing critical services. The administration emphasized that such behaviour is unbecoming of a public servant, particularly during emergencies requiring prompt responses, they added.
The order noted that the AEE had been reprimanded multiple times for his casual approach and failure to perform his duties.
He has now been attached to the 24×7 Emergency Control Room at the deputy commissioner's office in Doda until further orders.
To ensure smooth operations, Doda Assistant Executive Engineer Mukesh Kumar and Bhagwah Assistant Engineer Umar Jan have been directed to oversee the responsibilities in addition to their own duties, the officials said.
This decisive action underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining accountability and ensuring timely public service delivery during adverse weather conditions.
|
