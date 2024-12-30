Construction Contract (Renovation Of Tallinn Art Hall)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordecon AS and SA Kunstihoone entered into a contract for the renovation of Tallinn Art Hall building, located at Vabaduse väljak 6/8. The total cost of the contract is 7.99 million euros excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in 18 months.

Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

