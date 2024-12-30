Glycol Dehydration Unit Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2024-2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycol Dehydration Unit - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2031- (By Derivatives Coverage, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report emphasizes the significant expansion expected in the market, driven by increasing global demand for natural as a cleaner source compared to oil. This shift towards is playing a crucial role in the rising adoption of glycol dehydration units, as more industries prioritize eco-friendly alternatives for energy production.

The report provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the glycol dehydration unit market. Natural gas is gaining preference over oil due to its reduced environmental impact, driving increased production and the need for gas treatment technologies, including glycol dehydration units. Investments in gas fields across the globe continue to surge, positioning glycol dehydration technologies as essential components in gas processing.

Drivers

One of the key drivers identified is the rising demand for natural gas from multiple industries. Gas is now being favored for its eco-friendlier nature compared to oil, and governments worldwide are heavily investing in new gas fields and expanding existing ones. This uptick in natural gas production directly correlates with the increased demand for glycol dehydration units.

Business Opportunity

The report sheds light on acquisitions, supply contracts, and customized units as significant business opportunities for glycol dehydration unit manufacturers. Companies such as Frames Group are entering into contracts, like the one with Chevron Nigeria Ltd., to provide tailored glycol dehydration units for natural gas processing facilities. Customization is a growing trend, with manufacturers developing units based on customer specifications to enhance market presence and capture a diverse customer base.

Triethylene Glycol: Key Segment

The report highlights triethylene glycol as the dominant segment within the glycol dehydration unit market. Its advantages, such as low vapor losses, reduced operating costs, and ease of regeneration to high purity, make it the preferred glycol type for natural gas dehydration. The low purity triethylene glycol segment is projected to create 1.9X incremental opportunity compared to the high purity variant over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Growth in the glycol dehydration unit market is projected to be especially prominent in Middle East & Africa and North America. Countries like the U.S., Nigeria, and Egypt are investing heavily in natural gas processing, driving the demand for dehydration technologies. Europe holds a significant share of the market in terms of both volume and value, while regions such as South Asia & Pacific and East Asia are expected to experience above-average growth, with East Asia witnessing a 1.3X growth in market value during the forecast years.

Key Players



Exterran Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Enerflex Ltd.

Pietro Fiorentinnin S.p.a.

QB Johnson Manufacturing, Inc.

Frames Group

Axens

KW International

Propak Systems Ltd.

Alco Group

Croft Production Systems, Inc.

Nihon Seiki Co. Ltd. ALLIA France

Glycol Dehydration Unit Market: Segmentation

By Glycol Type



Ethylene Glycol

Diethylene Glycol

Triethylene Glycol

Low Purity

High Purity Tetraethylene Glycol

By Processing Capacity



1-60 MSCFD

60-100 MSCFD

100-450 MSCFD Above 450 MSCFD

By Regenerator Type



Direct Fired

Hot Oil Heated Electric Emersion Heated

By Design



Standard Units

Semi-Custom Units Custom Units

By End Use



Natural Gas Well Gathering Units

Refinery Process Units

Chemical Plants

Offshore Gas Production Units Other Gas Processing Units

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East Africa

