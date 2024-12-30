Wireless Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2028: Navigating Growth Opportunities In 5G And Iot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Testing Market

Wireless Testing Expected to Reach $16.80 Billion By 2028

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Wireless Testing Market By Offering, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2028", the global wireless testing market size was valued at $10.48 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the highest share, owing to the expansion of the telecom and consumer electronics market.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @The wireless communications market has grown significantly with devices that are required to undergo effective wireless testing to ensure they perform correctly and are reliable, safe, and secure. The increased integration of wireless technologies is enabling connectivity services in all kinds of devices and applications, such as connected cars, smartphones, wearables, smart cities, smart grids, smart homes, and eHealth. In addition, wireless testing solutions like chipset testing, UE testing, and wireless security testing focus on the performance and quality of experience for the latest technologies. There are also pre-silicon verification and post-silicon verification that help improve the quality and performance of the devices, which use wireless protocols like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, LTE, 2G, 3G, 3GPP, 4G, and 5G.The collaboration between Bureau Veritas and Keysight enables to addressing of radio frequency, radio resource management (RRM), and performance test cases validated by GCF and PTCRB. With its regulatory test and global market access services and a full suite of wireless conformance testing, module developers, device manufacturers, as well as 5G technology integrators can now access global market access services from Bureau Veritas' technical competence center.The prominent factors that drive the wireless testing market growth include an increase in the adoption of smart electronic appliances, an increase in advancement in wireless technologies, and a surge in the usage of smart devices. The rise in the adoption of smart devices in emerging economies creates growth opportunities for the wireless testing market. In addition, growth in population and a surge in Internet penetration are some of the key factors boosting the demand for smart devices. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and high cost are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the wireless testing industry during the forecast period.Get a Customized Research Report @The global wireless testing market is segmented into offering, technology, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is classified into services and equipment. By technology, it is categorized into Bluetooth, WI-FI, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G. The applications covered in the market include consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, energy & power, healthcare, and others.IT & telecommunication segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2021 to 2028. 5G mobile networks are expected to be the next telecommunication standards as 5G technology exhibits advanced characteristics. Also, this technology is expected to bring new unique network and service capabilities to the market. The consumer electronics industry vertical is the second largest contributor of revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.By region, the wireless testing market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2019. The wireless testing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of smart devices and mobile devices and the surge in demand for wireless technologies contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.Enquiry Before Buying:Key Findings of the Study- In 2019, the Wi-Fi segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.- The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for more than 25.0% of the wireless testing market share in 2019.- The 4G/LTE segment witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- Germany was the major shareholder in the Europe wireless testing market analysis, accounting for approximately 30.0% share in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., Intertek Group Plc., TUV Rheinland, Viavi Solutions Inc., Electro Magnetic Test, Inc., and EXFO Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements to expand their foothold in the industry.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

