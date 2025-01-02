Zelensky expresses condolences for New Orleans accident

(MENAFN) Leader Volodymyr Zelensky voiced condolences to the families of the dead and wished a speedy recovery to all those wounded in the car asault in New Orleans, Louisiana, on New Year's Eve.

As stated by Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on social platform X.



"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, U.S., which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," state the Leader.



Zelensky is convinced that those who made this terrible assault will be held accountable.



"Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated," Ukraine’s President stressed.



"Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence," declared the Leader.



As stated by Ukrinform, the Federal Bureau of Investigation approved the death of the aggressors who carried out the fatal car crash into innocent individuals in New Orleans and formally declared that it is investigating the incident as a terrorist act.



