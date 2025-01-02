Ukraine’s preschool education law brings reforms for educators, parents, local authorities

(MENAFN) From January 1, 2025, the Law of Ukraine "On Preschool Education" has activated, marking large modification to the nation’s preschool education system. In line with Ukrinform, the Ministry of Education and Science stated this.



“The workload for preschool educators will be optimized, allowing for higher salaries and better working conditions. For parents, enhanced territorial accessibility of preschools and more flexible formats will be introduced. New organizational types such as mobile, family, and mini-preschools will expand access to education. A variety of group formats — age-specific, mixed-age, inclusive, and specialized — will be implemented, supported by diverse educational programs. For local authorities, the law mandates adequate funding and fair remuneration for educators, creating conditions for effective preschool education services,” the Ministry declared.



It is stated that preschools will pursue to receive financing from state and local funds, aids from founders, charges for educational and extra services, rental income, grants, charitable donations, and other lawful sources.



