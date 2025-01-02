Egypt Condemns Deadly New Orleans Vehicle Ramming, 10 Killed

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian has condemned the tragic vehicle ramming attack that took place in New Orleans, USA, on the morning of 1 January 2025. The incident resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 35 injuries.

“The government and people of Egypt express their full solidarity with the United States of America,” the statement read. They offered their deepest condolences to the families of the and wished a swift recovery to all those injured. Egypt further reiterated its complete rejection of all forms of violence that threaten the safety and security of civilians.

The attack occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck steered around a police barricade at Canal Street, which was meant to keep vehicles off Bourbon Street, and sped into the crowd, according to New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. The truck travelled approximately three blocks before colliding with a lift vehicle near Conti Street.“It was very intentional behaviour,” Kirkpatrick said.“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. It was not a DUI situation.”

Police said the driver“was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

The driver was killed after a shootout with police, during which two officers were wounded, according to Kirkpatrick. The two police officers who were shot were taken to University Medical Center and were in stable condition, according to the police chief. She said the same facility is also treating 26 of the injured people, and others have been taken to other local hospitals.

The FBI is leading the investigation and looking into what they believe to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said. The federal agency is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.

Bomb squad personnel were seen entering the French Quarter, which is being scoured for additional explosive devices, WVUE reported. Several small booms have been heard blocks away, which City Council members said were controlled detonations to clear possible IEDs.

US Rep. Troy Carter, who represents a large portion of New Orleans, said in a statement that he has been in touch with US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas. The congressman told WVUE it is believed the driver of the truck, which has Texas license plates, lived in the New Orleans area and acted alone, citing information he received Wednesday morning.

Bollards that rise from the street were installed along and near Bourbon Street in 2017 to protect pedestrians. However, they are in the process of being replaced, according to the city's Department of Public Works website.



