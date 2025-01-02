(MENAFN) Product prices were varied on Christmas week, pursuing direction during political advances, while high-threat insight was projecting in the markets before President-elect Donald Trump’s taking office and his vowed tax jumps on China.



The US 10-Year Futures pledge experienced its largest since May, increasing to 4.26 percent, following the Fed revealed signs that the volume lower cycle in the new year may be gentler than projected. The US Dollar Index floated close to its approximately 2-year high, surging to 108.3 past week and finishing at 108.0.



Experts state that geopolitical pressures as well as gold acquisitions by central banks are going to remain with Trump getting back to office in the first month of 2025, while political instability is going to continue.



Gold dropped 0.3 percent per ounce as ties increased and markets centered on Trump’s policy effect as well as the Fed’s upcoming roadmap.



Silver as well as palladium decreased 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, whereas platinum surged 0.6 percent per ounce in the previous week.



At the same time, copper surged 0.8 percent as the Chinese government declared to lower import taxes on reused copper as well as aluminum raw supplies on January 1.



Chinese Minister of Finance stated the conclusion is to develop high-quality goods brought ins and extend local needs, as the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (FTA) comes into force on the initial day of 2025.

