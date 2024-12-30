Raffaella Iodice Was A Strong Advocate For Women And Girls In Afghanistan: UN Women

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Women's Division has called the death of Raffaella Iodice, the former EU envoy to Afghanistan,“tragic” and stated that she was a strong supporter of women and girls in the country.

On Monday, December 30, the organization praised Raffaella Iodice on its X/ account, describing her as a dedicated of the European Union.

The statement read,“Her unwavering commitment to the people of Afghanistan and its future was an inspiration to all. Her legacy will continue to pave the way for progress.”

Earlier, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, expressed his sorrow over the death of the diplomat.

Raffaella Iodice had served for a year as the EU's chargé d'affaires in Afghanistan and had stepped down from her position about two months ago.

Raffaella Iodice was a notable figure in European diplomatic circles, particularly for her steadfast advocacy for human rights and the welfare of women in Afghanistan.

As Afghanistan faces ongoing challenges, Iodice' death marks the loss of a significant advocate for its future. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those working toward a more inclusive and equitable future for Afghanistan, despite the uncertain political and security landscape.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram