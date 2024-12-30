Zelensky discusses with Trudeau to finance Ukraine for weapons manufacturing

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call with Canadian Primer Justin Trudeau before Canada's coming presidency of the G7, in which he suggested raising financing for Ukrainian weapons manufacturing. The details of the dialog were added in a statement shred on the Ukrainian leader’s website, Ukrinform reads.



The presidents talked about Canada's priorities as it takes leadership of the Group of Seven. Zelensky stated the priorities such as reinforcement sanctions against Russia, with a special concentration on pursuing Russian propaganda and dealing with the activities of Russia's "shadow fleet."



Ukraine suggested making a joint working crew with G7 countries to better cooperate efforts and more efficiency locate ships that help Russia in funding its conflict against Ukraine and pose environmental dangers.



Zelensky and Trudeau also talked about further collaboration with globe allies. Their mutual goal is to guarantee a tough Ukrainian situation to assist achieve a just and lasting peace.



Zelensky also informed Trudeau on the battlefield circumstances, the improvement of the Kursk mission, and losses in North Korean army.



