QRCS Distributes Winter Essentials Among Displaced, Poor In Yemen

Doha, Qatar: Under the theme 'Their Warmth Is Our Duty', the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has launched the Warm Winter 2024-2025 project.

In cooperation with Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS), the project involves distributing mattresses and blankets to 1,643 displaced and poor families in 'Amran and Sa'ada Governorates, at a total cost of $100,000.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Thula, a town in 'Amran. Ali Saleh Al Azab, deputy head of YRCS chapter, said,“Today, we are launching the QRCS-funded 'Their Warmth Is Our Duty' campaign, with the distribution of 530 winterization kits, each containing two blankets and two mattresses. This campaign is very important, in light of the harsh weather conditions in 'Amran. The selected areas are extremely cold places. The project involves distributing 827 winterization kits in 'Amran, for the benefit of displaced and vulnerable families, widows, orphans, and persons with disability in Thula and Iyal Surayh Districts.”

He added,“We need concerted efforts to sustain funding for such campaigns, which represent the values of compassion and solidarity and help alleviate the suffering of those in need, especially during the winter. I appreciate the efforts of QRCS and local authorities, who facilitated the delivery of aid to the beneficiaries. We look forward to more support. There are areas that could not be covered, which we hope to reach out to during the upcoming campaigns”.

In Sa'ada, preparations are in progress to distribute 828 winterization kits, mainly for the benefit of destitute families, families with no source of income, orphans, and older persons. Part of the winterization supplies were allocated to patients at mental health and cancer hospitals in Amanat Al Asimah.

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qashar, Assistant Director-General of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in San'aa, stated,“Al Amal Hospital is the only reference facility in Yemen that provides charitable services for all social groups. The hospital receives continuous and generous support from QRCS. They deserve thanks for this nice gesture and for their care for patients with mental health problems during the winter.”

He added:“We, the hospital's management, aspire to improve the medical services provided for in-patients and poor visitors.

“With the growing number of patients and scarce resources at the hospital, we rely on QRCS to support the hospital with medications. We have experienced and highly qualified doctors, consultants, and specialists, but we lack equipment.”

Ten years of conflict made Yemen one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, forcing about 4.1 million people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to flee their homes and face difficult conditions at camps.

With the onset of winter, the challenges become greater. Hydroclimatic monitoring stations recorded a significant drop in temperatures across the country - going as low as -3 ̊ during the last two months.