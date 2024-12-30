Beaufort Film Society Announces Official Selections For The 19Th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Beaufort International film Festival 2025
Welcome to Beaufort
Center for the Arts
Filmmakers From Around the Globe Get Ready for Their Closeup at BIFF 2025 Coming in February
BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2025 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 18-23, 2025 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected 54 films and 5 screenplays from over 500 submissions from 33 countries. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.
BIFF 2025 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
FEATURES
Bound
Directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, New York, NY
One Must Wash Eyes
Directed by Sepideh Yadegar, Vancouver, British Columbia
Seance
Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA
Silent Life: The Story of the Lady In Black
Directed by Vladislav Alex Kozlov, Los Angeles, CA
Where Were You
Directed by Phillip Abraham, Altadena, CA
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Echos of Loss: Eight Days In Israel
Directed by Rob Mor, Los Angeles, CA
Marcella
Directed by Peter Miller, New York, NY
Segal
Directed by Vernon Alfredo Davidson and Ryan Krayser, Calabasas, CA
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
1001 Cuts
Directed by Sarah M. Temkin, Washington, DC
Breakfast in Beaufort: Journeys Through Time
Directed by Ray Smith, Blythewood, SC
I'm Still Here
Directed by Stephen Stinson and Sam Miller, Birmingham, AL
The Greatest Guy You Never Knew
Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT
Tides of Change
Directed by Justin Wheelon, Aiken, SC
Wakanyeja Kin Wana Ku Pi (The Children Are Coming Home)
Directed by Andy Wakeman, Beaufort, SC
ANIMATION
112 Steps
Directed by James Sidletsky and Bryanna C. Cantrell, Beaufort SC (University of South Carolina Beaufort)
Indefinitely
Directed by Aloha Lee, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)
Gleam
Directed by Anna Palmate, Cary, NC (Pratt Institute)
Love Photosynthesis
Directed by Alisa Zolonz, Kiev, Ukraine
There Can Only Be One
Directed by Britney Fan, Palo Alto, CA (University of Southern California)
STUDENT FILM
Belly of the Beast
Directed by Mary Louise Renegar, Winston-Salem, NC (University of North Carolina School of the Arts)
Jupiter
Directed by Amanda Mickwee, New York, NY (NYU Tisch)
Living On the Edge
Directed by Jishnu Nandanan, London, United Kingdom (Goldsmiths, University of London)
Lollie
Directed by Agnes Shinozaki, Los Angeles, CA (NY Film Academy)
Two Breaths
Directed by Kateryna Kurganska, West Hollywood, CA (University of Southern California)
DUTY & HONOR
A Final Landing On Iwo Jima
Directed by Tim Gray, South Kingstown RI
BRCC Presents: The Siege at The Sanh
Directed by David Kniess, West Jordan, UT
Running Towards the Fire: A War Correspondent's Story
Directed by Bernard McCoy, Lincoln, NE
SHORT FILMS
4th Dementia
Directed by Ian Wexler, Brooklyn, NY
Bastard
Directed by Monica Arsenault and Isabella Jane Schiller, New York, NY
Burning the Old Man
Directed by Robert Kelly McAllister and Timothy McCracken, Denver, CO
Donor
Directed by Erin Doyle Cooper, Los Angeles, CA
Familiar
Directed by Rebecca Mlinek, Elizabeth City, NC
Five Thousand Stars
Directed by Paul Holbrook, Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
Game Night
Directed by Rob Figueroa, Montclair, NJ
Heartless
Directed by Ann Allsopp, Denver CO
Higher Lows
Directed by Kent Belle, Richmond, VA
Inhale
Directed by Shannon Marie Sullivan, Brooklyn, NY
Involuntary
Directed by Dana E. White and Christopher Knoblock, Willoughby Hills, OH
Knead
Directed by Timothy Michael Cooper, Los Angeles, CA
Love Less Likely
Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO
Lovesick
Directed by Alexander Saul, Charlottenlund, Denmark
Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob
Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA
My Friend Doubt
Directed by Mark Riccadonna, Ambler, PA
Neither Donkey Nor Horse
Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA
On Paper
Directed by Arthur Helterbran Jr, Valley Village, CA
Silver Sizzle
Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT
Small Hours
Directed by Stacie Hirsch and Jack Hirsch, Santa Barbara, CA
Sixteen
Directed by Naomi Iwamoto, Los Angeles, CA
The Long Walk Home
Directed by Jeremy Folmer, New York, NY
The Rug
Directed by Sean Cisterna, Ontario, Canada
Wabi-Sabi
Directed by Josephine Green Zhang, Los Angeles, CA
What I Am
Directed by Jackie Oudney, Wheathampstead, Hertsfordshire, United Kingdom
SCREENPLAYS
Crossed
Written by Peter Herman, Wesley Chapel, FL
Heroes From Heaven: Battle Ground Earth
Written by D. Scott Glenn, Philadelphia, PA
Poster Girls
Written by Christina Capra, Charlotte, NC
Pretty Ugly
Written by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC
The Lost Treasure of the Mayans
Written by Julius Galacki
BEST COMEDY NOMINATIONS
4 Dementia (Short)
Donor (Short)
Heartless (Short)
Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob (Short)
My Friend Doubt (Short)
Small Hours (Short)
Silver Sizzle (Short)
Wabi-Sabi (Short)
BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS
Boyd Gaines, Silver Sizzle (Short)
Jack McGhee, Involuntary (Short)
Chris Pang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)
Jim Lau, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)
Clint Ruben, Lovesick (Short)
Jilon VanOver, Seance (Feature)
BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS
Christine Bottomley, What I Am (Short)
Pegah Ghafoori, One Must Wash Eyes (Feature)
Alexandra Fay Sadeghian, Bound (Feature)
Jeanna Schweppe, My Friend Doubt (Short)
Shannon Marie Sullivan, Inhale (Short)
Scottie Thompson, Seance (Feature)
BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS
Vivian Kerr, Seance (Feature)
Kateryna Kurganska, Two Breaths (Student)
Robin Wang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)
Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, Bound (Feature)
Sepedah Yadegar, One Must Wash Eyes (Feature)
BEST ENSEMBLE NOMINATIONS
Bound (Feature)
Game Night (Short)
Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob (Short)
Neither Donkey Nor Horse (Short)
Seance (Feature)
Silver Sizzle (Short)
BEST SCORE NOMINATIONS
Belly of the Beast, Lucia Moreno & Flint Steppenrock (Student)
Bound, Ethan James Startzman (Feature)
Game Night, Louis Robert King (Short)
Neither Donkey Nor Horse, Brandon Jung, Nathan Wang (Short)
Seance, Eric Elterman, Alon Peretz and Arturo Rodriguez (Feature)
Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black, Greg Dombrowski (Feature)
For more information about the 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival .
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
