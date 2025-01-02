Jlo Feels The Subject Of Her New Movie Deserves All The Attention

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, who separated from Ben Affleck earlier, keeps reminding Judy Robles, the subject of her new movie, that she deserves all the attention she's been getting.

The pair are currently promoting 'Unstoppable'. The inspirational sports drama has been earning awards buzz, and at screenings, Robles has been greeted with standing ovations, reports 'Variety' .

The audiences are impressed by how successfully this single mom raised her son, Anthony, despite having to endure hardships and an abusive relationship.

“I tell her all the time, 'You need to own who you are and what you've done'”, JLo said.“You're inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You really have triumphed. You've raised a son who has become a leader, and you deserve credit.' But she's very humble".

Anthony, as 'Unstoppable' watchers know, became a college wrestling champ, an improbable accomplishment given that he was born with only one leg.

As per 'Variety', Judy was there on the sidelines, unexpectedly learning the same lesson she tried to teach him: you can achieve anything if you work hard enough. After Anthony graduated, Judy went back to school, earning a bachelor's and master's degree, eventually becoming an associate athletic director at ASU.

The actress-singer related to her character's journey.“We were kindred spirits", JLo said.“We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together".

'Unstoppable' has scored JLo some of the best reviews of her career, reminding audiences that“Jenny from the Block” is a talented, nuanced performer, in addition to being a pop icon.

“I was nervous to meet her”, confesses Jharrel Jerome, who plays Anthony in the film.“Growing up Dominican in the Bronx, she was an important figure in my house. But then when we started working together, that went away, and she became this amazing scene partner. She just wanted to get it right”, he said

That drive for perfection has propelled JLo to the top of Hollywood's A-list. And it's the reason why she's being honored with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“I'm humbled; I'm blown away", JLo said of the award.“But I still have so much more to do. I'm at the halfway mark. I feel like my best work is in front of me. My biggest projects are in front of me, and my biggest successes. Everything is in the future".