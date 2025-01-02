Turkish stock transaction drops 0.6 percent

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock finished Tuesday at 9,830.56 units, a 0.6 percent decrease from the past finish.



The BIST 100 index, beginning the final exchange day of the year at 9,857.39, dropped 59.15 units compared to Monday's end.



The smallest point for the index throughout the day was 9,780.73, whereas the day-to-day high was 9,942.55.



The BIST 100 index increased more than 31 percent throughout the past year, which is an increase from 7,470.18 units as of the finish of 2023.



throughout the day, 30 indexes surged in amount whereas 70 indexes decreased on Tuesday.



The day-to-day exchange rate was at 86 billion Turkish liras (USD2.43 billion), whereas the total amount of the index was at 8.55 trillion liras (USD242.8 billion) as of the finish of the year.



The USD/TRY transaction volume was 35.3560 as of 6:50 PM regional time (1550GMT), the EUR/TRY ratio remained steady at 36.6340, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.3130.



Gold was priced USD2,622.72 per ounce, whereas the barrel price of Brent oil was USD74.50.

