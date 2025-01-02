Omar Abdullah Hopes J&K's UT Status Is Temporary, Says 'Centre Should Fulfill Promise Of Restoring Statehood ASAP'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed that he hopes the state being a UT is a temporary phase.

And noted that the Centre should fulfill its promise of restoring statehood ASAP.



BJP slams Omar Abdullah for failing the state

The BJP on Wednesday alleged Abdullah-led governmen has "failed on every front" and existed only on paper.

"It has almost been three months that the NC has been in power, but they have failed on every front. They have failed to keep their guarantees which they had mentioned in their manifesto like providing 12 free gas cylinders, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kgs rice, one lakh jobs and regularising daily wagers," BJP's J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said at a press conference here.





Referring to the snowfall in the plains of the valley, including Srinagar last week, Thakur said there was "light snowfall, but even on the fourth day today, link roads are still closed".

"NC (government) made huge claims, but they were only statements. They cleared the snow from the roads only on papers, provided electricity only on papers. Abdullah has run the government through statements only and they have failed on ground zero. There are viral videos in which people are saying snow be cleared from the roads, and electricity be provided," he added.