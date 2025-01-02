Ahmed Taha Masoody Shines At World Pencak Silat Championship

Ahmed's incredible performance stood out among a field of highly skilled athletes from across the globe. By clinching the bronze medal, he showcased not only his talent but also the growing presence of Indian athletes in Pencak Silat on the world stage.

This achievement was made possible through Ahmed's unwavering dedication, the unflinching support of his family, and the guidance of his coaches, especially Mohd Iqbal, the Coach of the Pencak Silat Federation of India. Iqbal has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing young talent in the country.

Ahmed's success at the world championship follows an exceptional performance in November 2024, where he secured four gold medals at two national-level Pencak Silat championships.

Hailing from the picturesque valley of Kashmir, Ahmed's journey to global recognition is a testament to resilience and determination. Despite facing challenges such as limited facilities and resources in his home state, Ahmed's passion for Pencak Silat, combined with the support of his family and coaches, has propelled him to extraordinary heights.

The championship, organized under the auspices of the international Pencak Silat federation, was a grand celebration of martial arts. Athletes from traditional Pencak Silat powerhouses such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines dominated the event.

Ahmed expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches, and Mohd Iqbal for their constant support.“Winning a medal at the world championship has been a dream come true. It wouldn't have been possible without the encouragement of my family and the mentorship of Mr. Iqbal, who has been a guiding light throughout my journey,” he said.

As Ahmed continues to rise in the world of Pencak Silat, his achievements underline the importance of nurturing young talent and supporting athletes at the grassroots level.

