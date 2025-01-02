New York Mass Shooting: At Least 11 Shot As Gunman Fires Inside Amazura Night Club In Queens, Say Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 11 people have been shot in Queens, New York, at Amazura Night Club on Wednesday, as per reports. A of the same has surfaced on X.

However, the New York Department has yet to release details about the incident, and the conditions of the are yet to be known.

The club, described as a 'spacious, high-energy nightspot featuring dancing, DJs & live performances plus cocktails & drinks', is located at 91-12 144th Pl, Jamaica, New York.

At least 10 dead in Montenegro after gunman goes on rampage

A gunman went on a rampage, killing at least 10 people in a small town in Montenegro on Wednesday, police said, one of the tiny Balkan nation's worst mass killings.

A 45-year-old man, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, was on the run after opening fire at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje, where he killed four people.

The shooter moved on to three other locations, gunning down a family member, two children and three other people, police said. Four more people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession, was at large around Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38 km (23.6 miles) west of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

(This is a developing news)