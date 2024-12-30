South Korean President to submit written opinion, designate defense attorney to court

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to submit a written opinion and designate a defense attorney to the Seoul Western District Court, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Monday. According to the President's side, Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer and former prosecutor, stated that the written opinion would be submitted later in the day in response to a request from the joint investigation unit for an arrest warrant concerning Yoon's imposition of martial law.



Yoon Kab-keun further explained that the appointment of Yoon Suk-yeol's defense counsel would also be made official with the submission of a letter to the court. This move comes amid ongoing legal proceedings, with the joint investigation unit seeking the arrest warrant due to concerns surrounding the martial law decision.



The written opinion that President Yoon will submit is expected to address the charges and concerns raised by the investigation. The submission aims to clarify the President's position on the matter and contribute to the ongoing legal process.



The situation has brought attention to the legal ramifications of the President's actions, and the submission of both the written opinion and the appointment of a defense attorney will be important steps in the court proceedings. The case remains under investigation as the legal process continues.

