Benq Middle East Launches First ZOWIE Experience Centre In The Region

BenQ Middle East has officially inaugurated the region's first-ever ZOWIE Experience Centre at the prestigious Royal Focus Store in Dubai, UAE. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the esports community, offering enthusiasts and professionals a dedicated space to experience the latest in gaming innovations.











At the heart of the Experience Zone are the Newly launched540Hz &400 Hz Esports Gaming monitors, designed to provide unrivaled smoothness, clarity, and responsiveness for competitive gaming. This cutting-edge monitor redefines performance benchmarks and sets the stage for a new era of eSports.

The monitor includes a 24.1-inch Full HD Fast TN display with a 400 Hz refresh rate and DyAc 2 technology, delivering sharper images, superior motion clarity, and reduced blur. It offers clearer visuals than QHD panels at popular FPS resolutions like 1280×960 for CS2 and 1920×1080 for VALORANT.

According to BenQ, the Fast TN panel enhances liquid crystal response, reducing ghosting and crosstalk while improving color performance for better enemy detection.

The XL2566X+ utilizes DyAc 2 technology with dual backlights, providing effective motion blur reduction and ghosting minimization, along with a softened light output for eye comfort during extended sessions.

The launch event, hosted by BenQ Middle East, brought together a vibrant mix of gaming partners, café owners, and gamers, celebrating the thriving eSports community in the region.

Manish Bakshi, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East, expressed his excitement:“The opening of the ZOWIE Experience Zone is a pivotal moment for BenQ in the Middle East. Our collaboration with Royal Focus Store reflects our shared passion for empowering the gaming community. With the launch of our groundbreaking XL2566X+ 400 Hz monitor and plans for introducing more models in 2025, we are solidifying our commitment to providing gamers with the ultimate tools to succeed. We believe the new XL-X series from ZOWIE will redefine the way athletes compete in the esports arena.”

As the Authorized Distributor for ZOWIE XL Monitors across the UAE, Royal Focus is dedicated to delivering the best gaming and esports solutions to the region.

Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Entrepreneur and CEO of Royal Focus, stated with enthusiasm:“Collaborating with BenQ to launch the inaugural ZOWIE Experience Zone in the UAE is a milestone we are exceedingly proud to achieve. This strategic partnership allows us to present cutting-edge technology and a dynamic platform where gamers can converge and experience the pinnacle of ZOWIE's innovations. Together, we are cultivating a community that flourishes on both performance and passion.

The ZOWIE Experience Zone is more than a showcase for BenQ's flagship gaming monitors; it serves as a vibrant hub where gamers can fully immerse themselves in the latest breakthroughs in eSports technology.”

BenQ also announced plans to expand its portfolio in 2025, with more high-performance gaming monitors slated for release, further reinforcing its leadership in gaming innovation.