Egyptian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Political Transition In Call

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, appointed by Syria's new rulers, spoke by telephone on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria.

Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that during the call, Minister Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's complete solidarity with the Syrian people. He reiterated Egypt's support for their legitimate aspirations during this critical period.

Abdelatty called on all Syrian parties to prioritise the national interest, and support the stability of the country, preservation of its national institutions and resources, and the unity and integrity of its territory.

The Egyptian foreign minister stated Egypt hoped that the political transition in Syria would be inclusive and led by the Syrian people, without foreign dictates or interference. He stressed this process should support the unity and stability of Syria and its people across all segments of society, whilst also preserving its authentic Arab identity.

According to the spokesperson, Abdelatty also emphasized the importance of the political process adopting a comprehensive approach, involving all Syrian national forces.

The Egyptian minister stated this approach should reflect the social, religious, sectarian, and ethnic diversity within Syria. He further emphasised that Syria should be a source of stability in the region, with all national political forces having a role in managing the transitional phase. Minister Abdelatty expressed the importance of rebuilding Syria and its national institutions, so it can regain its deserved regional and international standing.

Both ministers agreed to maintain communication in the coming period, Khallaf added.

Earlier, Al-Shibai wrote on his X account that they look forward to having strategic ties with Egypt, that respect the sovereignty, and refrains from interference in internal politics of both nations.