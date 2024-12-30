Hypercar Market Analysis, Swot Profile, Current Developments, Strategies To Boost Industry Growth 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience drives the global hypercar market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Hypercar was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 207 Pages) at:The Hypercar Market report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :On the basis of end-use, the racing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. However, the private segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.Europe is expected to dominate the global hypercar market. Italy, Germany, and UK are some of the leading producers. The prominent presence of the industry's leading players is assisting the industry's growth in Europe. In July 2022, Red Bull announced their first in-house hypercar RB17 at $5.62 million. The Advanced Technologies division of Red Bull's Formula One team has announced plans to launch its own $5.62 million million hypercar in 2025. The limited edition, two-seated RB-17 will be built at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, with only 50 cars built for civilian use rather than professional Formula 1 racing.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The report analyzes these key players in the global hypercar market . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:Several companies operating in hypercar market are launching new electric hypercar in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its new electric hypercar Battista at Geneva Motor Show. The new car has 1900 Bhp, and 2300 nm torque. It has potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.The key players profiled in this report includeBentley Motors Limited, Ferrari N.V., Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., h.c. F. Porsche AG, Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Lotus Cars Limited, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Bayerische Motoren Werke AGOther Trending Reports:Automotive Garage Equipment Market -Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market -Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market -

