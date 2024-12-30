Health Minister Clarifies Key Concerns About Medical Liability Law

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime for Human Development and Minister of and Population, addressed widespread discussions surrounding the Medical Liability Law, particularly the chapter on penalties. He clarified that these penalties are not new but are drawn from existing provisions in Penal Code No. 58 of 1937, specifically Articles 238 and 244. Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that Article 53 of the Egyptian mandates equal of all citizens under the law, without discrimination.

The minister's remarks came during a symposium organized by the Coordination of Youth Parties and Politicians titled“The Health System: Prospects and Challenges.” The event aimed to foster dialogue and accommodate diverse viewpoints on pressing issues within the healthcare sector.

Responding to questions about the draft law on medical liability and patient protection, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that demands for such legislation have been ongoing for two decades. He noted repeated inquiries from the Doctors Syndicate and other representatives about the absence of a specific medical liability framework, adding that while each country has unique legal structures, similar laws exist globally.

Abdel Ghaffar underlined the benefits of current discussions on the law, pointing out that the Ministry of Health's role is limited to technical input. He explained the legislative process, which involves multiple steps to ensure consensus. These steps include submission to the Senate and House of Representatives for deliberation, followed by review and approval by the Presidency of the Republic before implementation.

The minister also mentioned the role of the Supreme Medical Committee in addressing complaints related to medical errors. The committee is tasked with investigating such complaints and facilitating amicable settlements between patients and healthcare providers.

The symposium provided an opportunity for constructive dialogue on the challenges and opportunities within Egypt's healthcare system, paving the way for more informed policy decisions.



