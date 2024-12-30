Israeli Forces Kill 40 Palestinians In Gaza, Arrest Hospital Director

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli forces carried out three massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing 40 Palestinians and wounding approximately 100 others.

The Palestinian of in Gaza reported on Saturday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 45,436, with more than 100,000 injured.

Residential buildings in southern Gaza City were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, while occupation forces targeted the southern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, resulting in additional casualties.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating conditions of patients forcibly evacuated by Israeli forces from Kamal Adwan Hospital to the Indonesian Hospital. The Indonesian Hospital is critically under-resourced, lacking water, electricity, and sufficient medical staff.

In a statement, the Ministry described the night as“harrowing” for the evacuated patients, who are in dire need of basic necessities such as blankets, food, and medical supplies. The hospital's infrastructure had already been severely damaged by Israeli attacks before the forced evacuations.

The Ministry warned that the lives of many patients are at imminent risk due to these conditions, compounded by the detention of much of the hospital's medical staff by Israeli forces.

Additionally, Israeli forces arrested Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, in northern Gaza. The Ministry called on international organizations and concerned parties to urgently intervene to address the crisis and provide aid to patients and the injured in the Indonesian Hospital.



