Egyptian Intelligence Chief Meets Libyan Armed Forces Commander In Benghazi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan Rashad, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS), met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, General Commander of the Libyan Armed Forces, at the General Command headquarters in Benghazi on Sunday. Rashad was accompanied by a high-level security delegation.

During the meeting, Rashad conveyed greetings and appreciation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Field Marshal Haftar. He emphasised the long-standing historical and fraternal ties between the people of Egypt and Libya.

Field Marshal Haftar expressed his gratitude and profound respect for President Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people. He acknowledged Egypt's significant role in supporting regional stability and contributing to resolving the ongoing Libyan crisis.

Discussions between the officials centred on current regional and local developments. Both parties stressed the necessity of unified efforts to support the political process in Libya, aiming to ensure security and stability for the Libyan people and the wider region.





The meeting underscores the continued dedication to strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Libya. It also highlights their commitment to supporting peace and stability within Libya.