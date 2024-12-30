Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Moldova by January 1, 2025

(MENAFN) Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned company, announced on Saturday that it will halt natural supplies to Moldova starting January 1, 2025, due to breaches of contract and unresolved payment disputes. The company accused Moldova's gas operator, Moldovagaz, of repeatedly failing to meet payment obligations, describing this as a serious violation of their agreement. emphasized that these payment issues have escalated to a point where it can no longer continue providing gas under the existing terms.



In its statement, Gazprom said it had formally notified Moldovagaz of its decision to cut off natural gas deliveries, which will be reduced to zero cubic meters per day starting at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT0500) on January 1, 2025. The suspension will remain in place until Moldovagaz issues a formal written request for the measure to be lifted, signaling that the payment dispute remains unresolved.



This decision marks a significant step in the ongoing energy tension between Russia and Moldova, a country that heavily relies on Russian natural gas for its energy needs. Moldova has been struggling with significant arrears in its payments for gas, exacerbating the situation and leading to this drastic measure by Gazprom.



Gazprom further pointed out that the halt in deliveries is directly linked to Moldova’s refusal to pay off its outstanding debts for prior gas supplies. This action will likely have major repercussions for Moldova, especially during the colder months, as the country is left searching for alternative energy sources.

