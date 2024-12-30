عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Belarus Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev

President Of Belarus Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev


12/30/2024 12:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan airlines plane near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

With deep sorrow and grief, the Republic of Belarus received the news of the tragic loss of lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The Belarusian people share the weight of the misfortune that has befallen the people of Azerbaijan, and the grief of the irreplaceable losses.

In this difficult time, I ask you to accept my sincere words of support and sympathy to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sincerely,

Aleksandr Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus

MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109040401


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search