President Of Belarus Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev
12/30/2024 12:10:46 AM
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has
sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life
as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan airlines plane near the
city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
With deep sorrow and grief, the Republic of Belarus received the
news of the tragic loss of lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan
Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.
The Belarusian people share the weight of the misfortune that
has befallen the people of Azerbaijan, and the grief of the
irreplaceable losses.
In this difficult time, I ask you to accept my sincere words of
support and sympathy to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, to the
families and loved ones of the victims, and I wish a speedy
recovery to the injured. Sincerely,
Aleksandr Lukashenko
President of the Republic of Belarus
