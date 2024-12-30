President Of Belarus Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan plane near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

With deep sorrow and grief, the Republic of Belarus received the news of the tragic loss of lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The Belarusian people share the weight of the misfortune that has befallen the people of Azerbaijan, and the grief of the irreplaceable losses.

In this difficult time, I ask you to accept my sincere words of support and sympathy to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sincerely,

Aleksandr Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus