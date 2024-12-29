BJP MP Dinesh Sharma Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Not Inviting People To Kumbh As CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) Amid the barbs traded at each other regarding discussions over the Kumbh Mela arrangements, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief and BJP leader Dinesh Sharma, has criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting people to the event during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"He (Akhilesh Yadav) did not invite people, it was his dereliction of duty. He should have done so, but he did not do so because his previous did not want people to come," Sharma said.

Sharma emphasised that the Kumbh Mela is a historical event that has attracted millions for thousands of years.

"Kumbh is thousands of years old, and people used to come. Now the whole world is surprised to see the new arrangements being made in Kumbh," he added, highlighting the scale and the improvements made under the current government.

The BJP leader praised the government's efforts in organising the Kumbh, pointing out the extensive arrangements and the record-breaking turnout.

"The government has made such a big arrangement, so many records have been broken. I would say the government deserves praise," Sharma added.

Earlier, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for extending invitations to the top leaders of the country for the Mahakumbh 2025, stating that millions of people attend the Kumbh Mela not due to invitations, but out of faith.

"Invitations are not given for Kumbh. People come to Kumbh on their own out of faith. I do not want to say anything about anyone," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here.

He added, "We have learnt and read that people come on their own to such events. Are the crores of people who will come for the Kumbh Mela, invited? This government is different."

Akhilesh had also questioned the preparedness of the BJP-led state government ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj and said that his party workers are ready to help.

"Kumbh should end with fervour. And if the Government wants any help, our party members are ready to help. But with the arrangements we have seen, we have noticed that some work is pending. How are they going to complete all that in just 13 days?" he asked.