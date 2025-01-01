Gulf Female Poets Regale Poetry Lovers At Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Katara Cultural Village has organised a poetry morning that brought together an elite group of creative Gulf female poets, with the participation of poets Badriya al-Badri, Dr Noura al-Wahaimid and Moza Abdul Rahman al-Misnad. It was moderated by journalist Ishraf bin Murad.

The event witnessed a large turnout of poetry and literature lovers, as the poets presented their poems that varied between love of the homeland, wisdom, description and elegy. The poems were distinguished by their touch on deep human and social aspects, inspired by the Gulf environment and its rich culture.

In this field, the distinguished Omani poet Badriya al-Badri presented various poems about love for Qatar and on various topics that combined linguistic beauty with sweet meaning. She switched between classical and Nabati poetry to confirm her poetic prowess. Al-Badri won the Katara Prize for the Poet of the Messenger in its fifth edition in 2021. In addition she won the second place in the Burda Prize for the category of popular poetry in 2023.

As for Dr Noura al-Wahmid, she recited her poems in Nabati poetry, including“In the Name of God, the Most Gracious,”“The Sheikhs of the Tribe,”“A Source of Pride,” and an elegy for Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Kubaisi titled“The Morning Has Gone.” Al-Wahmid also recited verses about the love of sisters. The morning was an occasion in which Dr Noura revealed her talent in composing poetry since her early childhood and her influence by her grandfather, the popular poet Muhammad Al-Jassim al-Wahmid.

Distinguished poet Moza Abdul Rahman al-Misnad presented wonderful poems about the love of the homeland, dazzling the audience with her powerful words and high meanings in various poetic verses. She concluded her participation with a touching poem dedicated to Palestine.

The morning concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the participating poets, expressing Katara's appreciation for their creativity and efforts in enriching the local, Gulf and Arab literary scene.

MENAFN01012025000067011011ID1109047648