Shop Qatar Opens With Fanfare

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Shop Qatar opened Wednesday with live performances by renowned artistes, exciting competitions and a fountain show at Place Vendome. The month-long event will run until February 1 at various malls and shopping centres across the country, offering an array of promotions and special discounts, in addition to raffle draws with huge prizes.

