Lusail Boulevard Fireworks Show Lights Up The Skies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail Boulevard captivated the city last night with Qatar's largest fireworks display, illuminating the sky with a dazzling spectacle of light and sound.

The celebration seamlessly blended creativity and revolutionary technology, which provided an unforgettable finale to 2024 for 300,000 spectators.

The celebrations began with a laser show at 6pm, followed by a theatrical performance from 7.30pm to 10pm, offering a distinctive artistic and cultural experience. At 10pm, the renowned drummer Kristina captivated the audience with her innovative musical act, marking the highlight of an exceptional evening.

At midnight, the Lusail sky transformed into a breathtaking work of art, as the fireworks synchronised with a spectacular display of pyrotechnic aircraft.

Innovative technology was employed to craft innovative light formations, turning the sky into a vibrant canvas where colours and shapes blended in a dazzling visual harmony.

The celebrations featured the launch of 3,865 fireworks by drones, setting a new Guinness World Record by surpassing the required threshold of 3,204 fireworks for entry into the record book.

Lusail Boulevard saw a remarkable turnout, with visitors and residents of all ages coming together to take part in the celebration.

