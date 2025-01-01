(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the closure of Gharrafat Al Rayyan Interchange Tunnel for traffic coming from Gharrafat Al Rayyan towards Doha for five hours from 12 midnight to 5 am on Thursday.

During the closure that will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, motorists coming from Gharrafat Al Rayyan towards Doha are advised to use the Gharrafat Al Rayyan Interchange signals as an alternative route, as shown in the attached map. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

