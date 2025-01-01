Roundup: Dozens Killed In Gaza As New Year Begins Amid Continued Conflict, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – Contrary to aspirations for peace, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip ushered in 2025, amidst renewed casualties, resulting from Israeli across the territory.

“At least 32 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli Zionist in Gaza today (yesterday),” Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, told Xinhua yesterday.

“Regrettably, while the world celebrates the New Year, Palestinians are met with further suffering and hardship, amidst the ongoing Israeli conflict,” Basal stated.

Exacerbating the plight of displaced Palestinians in the coastal enclave, heavy rains inundated their tents, leaving children exposed to freezing conditions. For several days, the Gaza Strip has experienced torrential rains and strong winds, causing widespread flooding and damage to makeshift shelters.

Displaced residents who spoke to Xinhua expressed their distress at the lack of warmth and adequate shelter during the harsh winter weather.

Ibrahim Shukri, a displaced resident in Khan Younis, spent the night battling to remove rainwater that had flooded his tent.“The rainwater has ruined everything inside, and no one is listening. No one understands the suffering of those living in these tents,” the 39-year-old father of four said.

Jihan Ali, another displaced woman, residing in a dilapidated tent near Shukri's, described the pervasive leaks.“Neither my children nor I could sleep last night. The rainwater flooded our tent, and we had nowhere else to go,” the 45-year-old mother of three said.“These tents are unsuitable for both summer and winter. We, the tent dwellers, are living in hell, and no one comprehends our suffering,” she added.

Basal reported that, approximately 1,400 tents were flooded due to the heavy rainfall, with civil defence workers receiving tens of thousands of distress calls from displaced individuals.“Our capacity to respond is severely limited, due to a lack of resources to rescue those affected by the flooding,” he explained.

The Gaza-based health authorities reported that, seven Palestinians, including six infants, have died in the past week due to the severe cold.

This humanitarian crisis unfolds against the backdrop of stalled indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel. The two sides have exchanged accusations, each blaming the other for the impasse in reaching a ceasefire agreement.– NNN-XINHUA

