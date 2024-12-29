Governor Mills Mourns Passing Of Former President Jimmy Carter
Date
12/29/2024 8:30:32 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
December 29, 2024
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN29122024003118003196ID1109040105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.