Jimmy Carter, Longest Living US President, Dies Justin Trudeau, France's Emmanuel, Others Mourn: See Reactions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jimmy Carter dies at 100: Several world leaders and US politicians mourned the demise of former US President Jimmy Carter. He played a key role in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and also received Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau has paid tribute to the former US president and said that he has left a legacy of“compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work”. Here's how other leaders and US politicians have reacted.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

"President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith - in God, in America, and in humanity.

Jimmy Carter's life is a testament to the power of service - as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion."

US PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."