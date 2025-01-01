Egypt's New Tax On Imported Phones Aims To Curb Smuggling: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 2 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt's new tax on mobile phones coming from abroad, aims to curb the widespread smuggling of mobile phones into the country, Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said yesterday.

“The number of devices entering the country through smuggling is too large,” Madbouly told a weekly news conference, adding that,“countries resort to such measures to regulate the and encourage the growth of local industry.”

Egypt has recently introduced a fees and tax of approximately 38.5 percent on mobile phones coming from abroad, effective Jan 1, 2025. The customs fees and tax on newly registered phones must be paid within three months.

The new tax system on mobile phones is not retroactive, and does not apply to phones already purchased, either locally or abroad, and activated before the aforesaid date.

Madbouly said that, five multinational companies have established mobile phone manufacturing facilities in Egypt, and the new measure is intended to protect these investments and promote local production.– NNN-MENA