Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Never Pressured Agency To Drop Justin Baldoni, WME Denies Allegation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds did not pressure WME to drop Justin Baldoni, the agency released a statement denying the allegation just over ten days after parting ways with Baldoni.

The comes after Baldoni sued the New York Times, which first reported on Lively's complaint on December 21, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and libel, accusing the publication of collaborating with his It Ends With Us co-star to promote an "“unverified and self-serving narrative” using“cherry-picked and altered communications stripped of necessary context” while disregarding evidence that contradicted her allegations. It needs to be noted that Baldoni was dropped from WME on Dec. 21, just hours after news broke of Lively accusing him of sexual harassment.

| Justin Baldoni files $250mn libel case against NYT over Blake Lively's claims What Baldoni lawsuit said?

The lawsuit alleges that Baldoni came to know that Reynolds approached WME at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere and demanded that they drop Baldoni.

It also claims, "The influence and power they held became impossible to ignore. Baldoni and Wayfarer became increasingly afraid of what Lively and Reynolds might do, as their actions appeared focused on ruining Baldoni's career and personal life."

What WME said?

WME denied Baldoni claims saying,“In Baldoni's filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni's agent at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. This is not true.”

“Baldoni's former representative was not at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client.”

What Blake Lively's lawsuit said?

Lively's suit said that Baldoni, the film's production company Wayfarer Studios and others engaged in“a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out.”

She accuses Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a“multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, addressed“repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” by Baldoni and a producer Jamey Heath, who is also named in both lawsuits.

| True story behind Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations to shock everyone

The plan, the suit said, included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place news stories critical of Lively.

The alleged mistreatment on set included comments from Baldoni on the bodies of Lively and other women on the set.