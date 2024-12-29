EU Common Charger Rules: Power All Your Devices With A Single Charger

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRUSSELS, Belgium – Are you tired of rummaging through your drawer to find the right charger for your phone? The EU has got you covered! Because the EU has standardised charging for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices, all new devices sold in the EU must now support USB-C charging .

This will reduce the number of chargers you need to buy, help minimise electronic waste and simplify your everyday life.

Here are some benefits of the common charger:



Increasing consumer convenience: You can charge your mobile phone and other similar electronic devices with one USB-C charger, regardless of the device brand.

Reducing e-waste: Discarded and unused chargers account for about 11, 000 tonnes of e-waste annually. The new rules encourage reusing chargers, which helps to reduce the environmental footprint.

Saving money: You can now buy new electronic devices without a charger. This will help consumers save approximately €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Harmonising fast charging technology: New rules help to ensure that charging speed is the same when using any compatible charger for a device.

The EU's Common Charger Directive was approved by the Council of the EU in October 2022. Manufacturers were given a transition period to adjust their designs and ensure compliance. From 28 December 2024, the rules apply to mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds sold in the EU.

From 28 April 2026, they will also apply to laptops.

