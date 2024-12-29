(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former Manchester City footballer, assumed Georgia's presidency on December 29, 2024, amidst turmoil and widespread protests. The controversial election, orchestrated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, faced allegations of fraud and manipulation.



Thousands of Georgians formed human chains in Tbilisi to protest Kavelashvili's inauguration, waving Georgian and EU flags. Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refused to recognize Kavelashvili's legitimacy, calling herself the "only legitimate president."



The new president's unpopular views and derogatory comments about LGBTQ people have raised concerns among many Georgians. Kavelashvili emphasized traditional values and national identity in his inaugural speech, aligning with the ruling party's conservative stance.



Critics accuse billionaire oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili of pulling the strings behind Georgia's political scene. Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest man with a fortune of $7.6 billion, wields enormous influence over the country's political landscape. His wealth equals nearly 25% of Georgia's GDP, granting him unprecedented economic power.



Born in 1956 in a small Georgian village, Ivanishvili amassed his fortune in Russia during the 1990s through privatization of state assets. He founded the Georgian Dream party in 2012, which has dominated Georgian politics since then.

Oligarch at the Helm: How Ivanishvili Shapes Georgia's Future Through Kavelashvili

Despite claiming to have left politics, Ivanishvili remains the party's "honorary chairman" and effectively controls the government. Ivanishvili's business empire spans various sectors, including shopping malls, cement factories, and hotels.



The Georgian Parliament recently adopted tax amendments that appear tailored to Ivanishvili's plans, possibly in anticipation of sanctions. The United States recently imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili , claiming he undermines Georgia's democratic future for Russia's benefit.







The ruling party's decision to postpone EU accession talks until 2028 contradicts Georgia's constitutional goal of joining the EU. This shift towards authoritarianism has alarmed Western allies. The government has enacted laws similar to Russia's, targeting media, NGOs, and the LGBTQ community.



As Georgia grapples with its geopolitical orientation, Ivanishvili's role as the country's de facto ruler continues to shape its trajectory. The coming months will likely see continued protests and international scrutiny as Georgians fight to preserve their democratic institutions and Western orientation.







