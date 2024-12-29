President El-Sisi Meets The Prime Minister And The Minister Of Communications & Information Technology (IT)

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that during the meeting, the President was briefed on ongoing efforts to implement Egypt's Digital Strategy, which aims to develop the outsourcing industry and encourage global companies to expand their operations in Egypt.

The President was keen on following- up on efforts to improve coverage services and the quality of communications and the Internet, to ensure fulfilling the citizens' needs for high-quality and more efficient services. In this regard, the President gave directives to continue efforts toward expanding communication services across the country, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services. President El-Sisi also emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to encourage both local and international investment in the fields of communications and information technology.

The President directed to strengthen efforts to improve Egypt's position in global telecommunications indicators, in order to solidify Egypt's role as a regional hub for communications, digital services, and information technology.

The President was also briefed on progress in efforts to launch the second edition of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which is set to be launched soon. This strategy envisages leveraging AI technologies to find innovative solutions to challenges in society across various fields. This is in addition to continue providing advanced computing infrastructure for government and private entities, start-ups, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in this sector, thus supporting national economic development programs and their objectives.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and other ministries; projects undertaken by the ministry in the field of digital transformation; the strategy to develop national post offices; and national efforts to expand mobile phone manufacturing and the localization of its production.

The President directed to continue to work toward transforming Egypt into an integrated digital society, with a focus on providing digital services, data governance, and expanding training and capacity-building in digital skills through the expansion of applied technology schools and Digital Egypt Innovation Centers, thus enabling youth to secure job opportunities.

President El-Sisi also affirmed the necessity to support programs implemented under the state's efforts in the areas of data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, while stressing the importance of attracting more specialized international centers to operate in Egypt in the fields of research and development and in the most diverse specializations in the communications and information technology sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.