عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Secures Wheat Supply For 2025, With Most Purchases From Russia

Egypt Secures Wheat Supply For 2025, With Most Purchases From Russia


12/29/2024 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Egypt is set to purchase approximately 1.267 million tons of wheat to meet its needs through June 2025, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has finalized contracts for the wheat supply.

According to Reuters, a significant portion of the wheat has been sourced from Russia, with deliveries already beginning to Egyptian ports.

Additional shipments are expected in the coming months. The Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has not provided further comment on the details.

MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109039851


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search