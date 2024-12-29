Egypt Secures Wheat Supply For 2025, With Most Purchases From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Egypt is set to purchase approximately 1.267 million tons of wheat to meet its needs through June 2025, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has finalized contracts for the wheat supply.

According to Reuters, a significant portion of the wheat has been sourced from Russia, with deliveries already beginning to Egyptian ports.

Additional shipments are expected in the coming months. The Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has not provided further comment on the details.