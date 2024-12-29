Egypt Secures Wheat Supply For 2025, With Most Purchases From Russia
Egypt is set to purchase approximately 1.267 million tons of
wheat to meet its needs through June 2025,
The Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has
finalized contracts for the wheat supply.
According to Reuters, a significant portion of the wheat has
been sourced from Russia, with deliveries already beginning to
Egyptian ports.
Additional shipments are expected in the coming months. The
Future of Egypt Fund for Sustainable Development has not provided
further comment on the details.
