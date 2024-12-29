Zelensky Proposes Trudeau Increase Funding For Ukrainian Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau ahead of Canada's upcoming presidency of the G7, during which he proposed increasing funding for Ukrainian weapons production.

The details of the conversation were outlined in a statement posted on the Ukrainian president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The leaders discussed Canada's priorities as it assumes leadership of the Group of Seven. Zelensky said the priorities included strengthening sanctions against Russia, with a particular focus on countering Russian propaganda and addressing the activities of Russia's "shadow fleet." Ukraine proposed forming a joint working group with G7 nations to better coordinate efforts and more effectively track ships that assist Russia in financing its war against Ukraine and pose environmental threats.

Canada's Parliament approves nearly USD600M in military aid for Ukraine

Zelensky and Trudeau also discussed further coordination with international partners. Their shared goal is to ensure a strong Ukrainian position to help achieve a just and lasting peace.

Zelensky also briefed Trudeau on the battlefield situation, the progress of the Kursk operation, and losses among North Korean troops.

Zelensky thanked Canada for its military support, including a NASAMS air defense system, and emphasized Ukraine's current military needs, primarily for air defense and armored vehicles.

He proposed that Canada increase funding for Ukrainian weapons production and consider localizing the production of certain types of weapons.