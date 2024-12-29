Israel Continues To Breach Ceasefire Seal In Southern Lebanon
Date
12/29/2024 2:43:51 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Israel continued to breach the ceasefire deal that was declared since Nov.27, in southern Lebanon.
Three Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer advanced from the town of Al-Adisa, where Israeli forces have been stationed since the onset of the recent aggression on Lebanon.
The Israeli forces have notified UNIFIL forces not to enter the aforementioned area.
In addition, the Israeli forces are omnipresent in over 30 border villages and towns in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire deal that was reached on Nov.27, upon which the Israeli occupation forces should have withdrawn, within 60 days, from villages and towns they had overrun.
MENAFN29122024000063011010ID1109039803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.