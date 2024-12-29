Israel Continues To Breach Ceasefire Seal In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israel continued to breach the ceasefire deal that was declared since Nov.27, in southern Lebanon.

Three Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer advanced from the town of Al-Adisa, where Israeli forces have been stationed since the onset of the recent aggression on Lebanon.

The Israeli forces have notified UNIFIL forces not to enter the aforementioned area.

In addition, the Israeli forces are omnipresent in over 30 border villages and towns in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire deal that was reached on Nov.27, upon which the Israeli occupation forces should have withdrawn, within 60 days, from villages and towns they had overrun.