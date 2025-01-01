Bihar Guv Arif Mohammad Khan Visits Lalu Prasad's Residence On New Year Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) Newly appointed Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday marked his first New Year's day in office by engaging in a series of high-profile meetings, showcasing a spirit of goodwill and fostering cordial relationships across the spectrum.

On the evening of January 1, 2025, Governor Khan visited the residence RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav -- a former Union and ex-Bihar Chief Minister. He met the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and other family members including former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The Governor extended New Year greetings and conveyed his birthday wishes to Rabri Devi, who shares her special day with the New Year celebrations.

The gathering highlighted a rare moment of camaraderie and warmth amid Bihar's often politically charged environment. Security arrangements outside the residence were notably tight, reflecting the significance of the Governor's visit.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav visited the Raj Bhavan to personally wish the Governor a 'Happy New Year'.

The two leaders engaged in a 15-minute conversation, emphasising a collaborative tone as Bihar moves forward under the newly appointed Governor's tenure.

At Rabri Devi's residence in Patna, a continuous stream of RJD workers visited to extend New Year greetings to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The residence transformed into a hub of activity as party workers arrived with gifts and best wishes for Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Political observers submitted that the vibrant atmosphere highlighted the party's ongoing engagement with its base as it set the tone for the year ahead.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad took to social media to convey his New Year greetings to the people of Bihar.

His message emphasised hope, equity, and unity, wishing for the eradication of poverty, unemployment, and socio-economic inequalities.

"I wish for increased communal harmony and a prosperous future for the people of the state to bring social justice and inclusive development," Lalu Prasad said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Governor Khan also visited Kalyan Bigha, the native village of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to pay homage by offering flowers at the statue of Nitish Kumar's late mother.