State Funeral For Former US President Jimmy Carter To Be Held On January 9

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) January 9, 2025 has been proclaimed a“National Day of Mourning Across America” ​​for the American people to pay tribute to Carter's memory. The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter (1976-1981) is set for Thursday, January 9, in Washington. Carter died this past Sunday at the age of 100 after spending several months in palliative care. A 'National Day of Mourning throughout the United States' has been declared and the American people have been invited to pay tribute to the memory of former President Carter. The funeral honors will be eleven days before President-elect Donald takes office.





The United States flag will be displayed at half-mast at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds. The 39th US president, who was at home in palliative care, had received treatment for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that had spread to the liver and brain. Jimmy Carter is a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and it is wrong to see him as a reflection of a bygone era. I see a man who is not only not of our time, but of all time. We would all do well to be a little more like Jimmy Carter. Carter, the 39th president and the longest-serving ruler in the country's history, was a“remarkable leader” who led a life measured by actions rather than words.