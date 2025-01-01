Neftchala Industrial District Sees Steady Growth In Production And Export Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Positive trends in production have been observed in the Neftchala Industrial District, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency. From January to September of last year alone, the district produced approximately 30 million manats worth of goods, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

Established in 2015 by a presidential decree, the district's core activities include fishing, fish feed production, automobile manufacturing, and food production.

A key enterprise in the district, the fish processing plant operational since 2017, specializes in producing seafood products and employs 35 individuals. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the plant processes over 10 varieties of fish, including Caspian kilka, herring, hake, bream, and imported mackerel.

“Our goal is to bring our local production to the international level. Fish imported from foreign countries and caught in the Caspian Sea are smoked, packaged, and presented to domestic markets," shared production manager Mushfig Mikayilov. "The fish processing plant produces about 120 tons of fish products monthly, most of which are sold domestically. Starting in 2025, we aim to export to foreign markets, especially in Europe, and have made significant progress toward this goal."

The district also supports entrepreneurs with ready-made infrastructure and facilities funded by the state. According to Elchin Kazimov, press secretary of the Economic Zones Development Agency, six enterprises with over 60 million manats in investment capital have received residency status in the industrial district.

To date, entrepreneurs have invested more than 46 million manats, resulting in the creation of approximately 290 permanent jobs. Plans are underway to generate over 200 additional jobs, further bolstering the district's economic development.