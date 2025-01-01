Neftchala Industrial District Sees Steady Growth In Production And Export Potential
Positive trends in production have been observed in the
Neftchala Industrial District, managed by the Economic Zones
Development Agency. From January to September of last year alone,
the district produced approximately 30 million manats worth of
goods, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan State
News Agency.
Established in 2015 by a presidential decree, the district's
core activities include fishing, fish feed production, automobile
manufacturing, and food industry production.
A key enterprise in the district, the fish processing plant
operational since 2017, specializes in producing seafood products
and employs 35 individuals. Equipped with state-of-the-art
equipment, the plant processes over 10 varieties of fish, including
Caspian kilka, herring, hake, bream, and imported mackerel.
“Our goal is to bring our local production to the international
level. Fish imported from foreign countries and caught in the
Caspian Sea are smoked, packaged, and presented to domestic
markets," shared production manager Mushfig Mikayilov. "The fish
processing plant produces about 120 tons of fish products monthly,
most of which are sold domestically. Starting in 2025, we aim to
export to foreign markets, especially in Europe, and have made
significant progress toward this goal."
The district also supports entrepreneurs with ready-made
infrastructure and facilities funded by the state. According to
Elchin Kazimov, press secretary of the Economic Zones Development
Agency, six enterprises with over 60 million manats in investment
capital have received residency status in the industrial
district.
To date, entrepreneurs have invested more than 46 million
manats, resulting in the creation of approximately 290 permanent
jobs. Plans are underway to generate over 200 additional jobs,
further bolstering the district's economic development.
