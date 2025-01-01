Happy New Year 2025: Top 25 Wishes, Gifs, Images, Facebook Messages, Whatsapp Greetings, To Share With Friends, Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: Before it gets late, mark the first day of the year with memorable greetings to you near and dear ones. Everyone around the globe is celebrating the occasion with fervour and enthusiasm. With few hours to go before the day ends, send these top 25 wishes, quotes, images, gifs and messages to your family and friends to bring a on their faces.

Greetings and messages



Let's celebrate the start of 2025 with hope in our hearts and dreams in our minds.

A new year is a blank slate-may you write a masterpiece in 2025!

Sending you good vibes and big opportunities for an amazing New Year. Happy New Year! May your 2025 be as inspiring as the dreams you chase.



Wishing you a year of endless learning, loving, and living. Happy 2025!

May every decision you make in 2025 lead to growth and fulfillment. May 2025 be a year where love surrounds and kindness abounds.

Happy New Year 2025

Happy New Year 2025Quotes



Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.' Alfred Lord Tennyson

And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been. Rainer Maria Rilke

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours , and let every new year find you a better man. Benjamin Franklin Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us. Hal Borland



The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals. Melody Beattie

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. Ralph Waldo Emerson

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Oprah Winfrey Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress. Charles Kettering

