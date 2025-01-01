Who Is Bhuvnesh Kumar? IAS From UP Cadre Assumes Charge As CEO Of UIDAI
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Ministry of Electronics and IT has appointed Bhuvnesh Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to an official press release on Wednesday, January 1.
Who is Bhuvnesh Kumar?
IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar is an officer of the 1995 batch IAS from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. A graduate and Gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, he held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state.
