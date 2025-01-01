New Year's Day 2025: Is The US Stock Market Open Or Closed On January 1, 2025?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US stock markets will be closed on Wednesday (January 1, 2025), in observance of New Year's Day. This includes exchanges such as the and the New York (NYSE), which will not conduct any trading today. The markets will resume normal operations on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Bond Markets and other Exchanges

The US markets on New Year 's Eve on Tuesday (December 31, 2024) closed for trading at 2 pm ET. The bond markets will remain closed on New Year's Day too, according to according to the Securities and Markets Association. This closure applies to all US stock exchanges , as well as over-the-counter markets. Additionally, trading for metals and energy futures on the Comex and the New York Mercantile Exchange will be shut on January 1.

Federal Reserve Banks and United States Postal Service (USPS) locations will also be closed on New Year's Day in observance of the federal holiday.

US stock markets will reopen on Thursday (January 2, 2025).

Global stock markets are also be closed on January 1 . This includes major foreign exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext Paris, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. These markets will not resume trading until the following business day.

Following the New Year's holiday , US markets will close again on Thursday (January 9, 2025), in observance of the National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on December 30, 2024. The closure will honor his life and contributions to the country.