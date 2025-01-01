Meghan Markle Rues Failure To Kick 'Unladylike' Habit After Drinks - Old Blog Post On New Year Resolutions Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New year resolutions are an inevitable part of the annual celebratory process - with billions promising to improve their lives from January 1. The enthusiasm is unfortunately short-lived and one typically reverts to their late-December selves within a week or two. Meghan Markle appears to have been part of the latter group for quite some time - with a recurring series of resolutions.

“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year's list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks...,” the actor-turned-royal wrote in 2016.

Markle had noted that the nail-biting was a recurring habit that came back to her after a“turbulent flight or a stressful day”.

“It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit!” she rued.

An excerpt from her now-deleted blog (called The Tig) also recalls her valiant - albeit short-lived - attempts to learn French.

“Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holiday season in California for a sixth consecutive year - reportedly failing to secure an invite to the festivities hosted by the Royal family in UK. The couple had made waves in 2024 after opting for solo public appearances amid a 'professional separation'. A source however told Closer magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be changing things in 2025.

"They're really going to carve out the time, they need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed...and now with their separate focuses, it's very easy to become like ships passing in the night," the source explained.